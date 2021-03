Testul antirachetă propulsează Coreea de Nord pe primul loc în agenda externă a lui Joe Biden

Picture obtained from the Iranian ISNA news agency on December 16, 2009 shows the test-firing at an undisclosed location in Iran of an improved version of the Sejil 2 medium-range missile which the Islamic republic says can reach targets inside Israel. State television said Iran successfully test-fired the two-stage Sejil, powered by solid fuel, which is capable according to Iran of travelling 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles), which would put arch-foe Israel, most Arab states and parts of Europe, including much of Turkey, within range. The report gave no further details. AFP PHOTO/ISNA/VAHI REZA ALAEE