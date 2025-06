Călătorie istorică în spațiu. Ce este misiunea Axiom 4

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule sits on Launch Complex 39A (LC-39) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on June 10, 2025, ahead of Axiom Space's fourth private spaceflight. Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, mission specialist SĹawosz UznaĹski and mission specialist Tibor Kapu are set to launch aboard the Dragon capsule on June 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to the International Space Station. SpaceX Prepares To Launch Axiom Mission 4 To ISS, Merritt Island, Florida, USA - 10 Jun 2025,Image: 1009375695, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia