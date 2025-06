Decizie importantă din partea autorităților. Când va fi anul dedicat lui Constantin Brâncuși

1925 - Brencusi no artist, customs men hold. Constantin Brancusi, modernist sculptor, so-called disciple of the pure beauty and pupil of Rodin, whose works are not art according to a ruling announced by F.J.H. racke, United States Customs Appraiser. It was pointed that the work of an artist is art and that art duty free. Brancusi's works must pay duty as mere in this country for about 0,000. The Government ime ,000 in duties. He sold a number of other sculptures. Whatever customs duties are due under the Government decision are to be paid by Brancusi himself. exhibited his work in New York last November.,Image: 209982488, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: - / Zuma Press / Profimedia