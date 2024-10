Rafael Nadal și-a anunțat retragerea din tenis

FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd in his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Rafael Nadal pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, a day before he was supposed to play his first official match in two months. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, posted the news on social media, writing that he was announcing the withdrawal “with great sadness.”,Image: 854435888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Dominic Thiem,Rafael Nadal, Credit line: Tertius Pickard / AP / Profimedia