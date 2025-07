Disney+ lansează sezonul cu Chris Hemsworth și un moment neașteptat în România

Inspired by the benefits of learning a new skill, which aids memory and cognitive function, Chris Hemsworth takes up drumming. When Ed Sheeran invites him to perform at a stadium concert, Chris has just months to master the instrument, conquer his nerves, and perform in front of 70,000 fans. It’s a challenge that pushes him beyond his limits. Chris, center, and Ed, left, meet before the concert with Chris' drum coach Ben Gordon (of rock band Parkway Drive), left. (credit: National Geographic/Evan Paterakis)