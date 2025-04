Top 5 cei mai mari fotbaliști columbieni din istorie

Yerry Mina of Columbia celebrates after scoring a goal against England in their Round of 16 match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, 3 July 2018. England has finally ended its penalties curse after beating Colombia 4-3 in a shoot-out after drawing its World Cup last-16 clash 1-1 following extra time after the South Americans equalised in the 93rd minute. The Three Lions had previously lost all three World Cup shoot-outs and three of four in the European Championship but prevailed when Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca failed to convert, leaving Eric Dier to win the game for England. It was the first time Colombia had been involved in a World Cup shoot-out and it took first blood when Jordan Henderson missed his spot kick ¡ª but for once fortune smiled on England.