Mită, produse de lux și ordonanțe secrete. Ce a descoperit DNA la Vama București

In a photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, a policeman walks by the logo of Romania's anti-corruption authority, the DNA, in Bucharest, Romania. Under communism, the justice system was a man’s domain; in the 1990s, with the advent of democracy and capitalism in Romania, men left poorly paying state prosecutor and magistrate jobs and the result is that 60 percent of Romania’s prosecutors and judges today are women.,Image: 585207553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. ILLUSTRATOR FOR BC-EU--ROMANIA-CRUSADING WOMEN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Vadim Ghirda / AP / Profimedia