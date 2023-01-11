Premiile Globul de Aur 2023: Lista completă a căștigătorilor

Cea de-a 80-a ediție a premiilor Globul de Aur a fost difuzată marți seară pe NBC, în lista completă a nominalizaților se află și câștigătorii, care au fost marcați.

În ediţia din acest an, premiile Globul de Aur au revenit pe ecrane, pentru prima dată din 2021, iar printre programele nominalizate s-au numărat emisiuni de televiziune precum „The White Lotus” și „Abbott Elementary” și filme precum „The Banshees Of Inisherin” și „Avatar: The Way Of Water”, oferind un posibil barometru pentru viitoarele premii Oscar.

Comediantul Jerrod Charmichael a fost gazda și a deschis spectacolul recunoscând controversa din jurul acestuia, glumind că a fost ales să fie gazda pentru că este de culoare și spunând că Asociația Presei Străine de la Hollywood, care organizează ceremonia, nu a avut niciun membru de culoare „până la moartea lui George Floyd”.

Angela Bassett (câștigătoare, Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un film) a devenit prima actriță care a câștigat un premiu individual Globe pentru un film bazat pe o bandă desenată Marvel, pentru rolul său din Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, scrie Forbes.

Nominalizările pentru televiziune

Cel mai bun serial dramatic: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The House Of The Dragon, Ozark, Severance

Cel mai bun actor, serial dramatic: Jeff Bridges, „The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, „Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, „Andor”; Bob Odenkirk, „Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, „Severance”.

Cea mai bună actriță, serial dramatic: Emma D’Arcy, House Of The Dragon; Laura Linney, Ozark; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily; Zendaya, Euphoria (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, serial de comedie sau dramă: John Lithgow, The Old Man; Jonathan Pryce, The Crown; John Turturro, Severance; Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Henry Winkler, Barry.

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar, serial de comedie sau dramă: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks; Julia Garner, Ozark (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Janelle James, Abbott Elementary; Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Cel mai bun serial muzical/comedie: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday

Cel mai bun actor, serial muzical/comedie: Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)

Cea mai bună actriță, serial muzical/comedie: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Jenna Ortega, Wednesday; Jean Smart, Hacks

Cea mai bună serie limitată, serie antologică sau film de televiziune: Black Bird, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, The White Lotus

Cel mai bun actor, serie limitată, serial antologic: Taron Egerton, Black Bird; Colin Firth, The Staircase; Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven; Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Cea mai bună actriță, serial de televiziune/film de film: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy; Julia Garner, Inventing Anna; Lily James, Pam & Tommy; Julia Roberts, Gaslit; Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, serie limitată de televiziune/film de film: F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus; Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient, Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar – Serie limitată de televiziune/film de film: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble; Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven; Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Nominalizările pentru filme

Cel mai bun film, dramă: Avatar: Drumul apei, Elvis, The Fablemans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick

Cel mai bun film, musical sau comedie: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, dramă: Austin Butler, Elvis (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Hugh Jackman, The Son; Bill Nighy, Living, Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film, dramă: Cate Blanchett, Tár (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Olivia Coleman, Empire Of Light; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana De Armas, Blonde; Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, musical sau comedie: Diego Calva, Babylon; Daniel Craig, Ceapa de sticlă: A Knives Out Mystery; Adam Driver, White Noise; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film, musical sau comedie: Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu; Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE).

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un film: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brad Pitt, Babylon; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once (CÂȘTIGĂTOR); Eddie Redmayne; The Good Nurse (CÂȘTIGĂTOR).

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar într-un film: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (CÂȘTIGĂTOARE); Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness; Carey Mulligan, She Said.

Cel mai bun film, în altă limbă decât engleza: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985 (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Close, Decizia de a pleca, RRR

Cel mai bun film de animație: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Inu-Oh, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red

Cel mai bun regizor, film: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)

Cel mai bun scenariu, film: Tár, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), Women Talking, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală pentru film: The Banshees of Inisherin, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Women Talking, Babylon (CÂȘTIGĂTOR), The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec original pentru un film: „Carolina”, Where The Crawdads Sing; „Ciao Papa”, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro; „Hold My Hand”, Top Gun: Maverick; „Lift Me Up”, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; „Naatu Naatu Naatu”, RRR (CÂȘTIGĂTOR)