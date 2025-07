Atacuri cu drone rusești la granița României! F-16 în alertă. Ce au decis autoritățile

July 11, 2025-Seoul, South Korea-U.S. 7th Air Force, shows two U.S. B-1B bombers being escorted by two South Korean F-15K and two Japanese F-2 fighter jets, respectively, during combined drills conducted over waters near the Korean Peninsula. South Korea, the United States and Japan held combined air drills Friday as part of efforts to strengthen their joint response against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the South's defense ministry said. ROK, USA, JPN Joint Air Drill, Seoul, South Korea - 11 Jul 2025,Image: 1020780800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia