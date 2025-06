Donald Trump pleacă de urgență de la Summitul G7! Avertismentul exploziv pentru Teheran

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 04: United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not seen) hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 04, 2025. Celal Gunes / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 960256029, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia