Mark Zuckerberg schimbă strategia angajărilor. Ce lecție oferă lumii

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Facebook, testifies before a meeting of the United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce during a hearing on "Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data," on Capitol Hill Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Washington DC, USA - 11 Apr 2018,Image: 368382888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City), Model Release: no, Credit line: - / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia