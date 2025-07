Zelenski confirmă tatonările diplomatice cu Rusia. Ce planuri are

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 25, 2025 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC, US President Donald Trump (C) in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025 and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) in Kazan on October 24, 2024.,Image: 1003429298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Profimedia